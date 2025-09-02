Tanzid's T20I success offers hopes of solid starts for Tigers in Asia Cup

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim continued his fine run of form in T20Is, guiding the Tigers to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over the Netherlands in Sylhet on Monday.

The 24-year-old left-hander struck an unbeaten 54 off 40 deliveries -- his sixth T20I half-century -- as Bangladesh comfortably chased down 103 runs with 41 balls to spare at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The victory sealed the three-match series 2-0 with a game in hand.

Tanzid is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2025 with 393 runs at a strike-rate of 145.55, and he has already smashed a record 23 sixes this year -- the most ever by a Bangladeshi in a calendar year. His return to form comes as a timely boost ahead of next month's Asia Cup T20 in the UAE.

After struggling in the preceding Pakistan series, where he scored just one run in two innings on low and slow Mirpur wickets, Tanzid has bounced back strongly. He first showed glimpses with a 29-ball 24 in the series opener against the Netherlands before anchoring the chase on Monday with a responsible knock.

Bangladesh's bowlers set up the win by dismissing the Dutch for 103 in 17.3 overs. Unlike the first match, the conditions offered more grip and assistance for bowlers due to reduced dew and light breeze. Tanzid adapted well, pacing his innings sensibly before accelerating to see his team home.

"Today there was no dew, so we first assessed the wicket and then planned accordingly," Tanzid told reporters after the game. "I don't think too much about past performances. What's gone is gone; I try to start fresh. The wicket had turn and bounce, so I adjusted to that and stuck to my plan."

Tanzid also spoke about his growing partnership with Parvez Emon, another rising force who has piled up 323 runs at a strike-rate of 153.80 this year, including a tally of 22 sixes in 2025. Together, they've given Bangladesh's top order a fresh spark

"Our communication is really good. We talk about which bowler to target and how to build the innings," Tanzid said. "The team management has also given us full freedom to play our natural game, which helps a lot."

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Tanzid expressed confidence in the team's preparations.

"Things have gone really well. We had a good break before this series, worked hard on fitness and practiced on quality wickets in Sylhet. Our focus is to keep the winning combination intact and perform our roles according to the conditions. Whatever the wicket, we aim to adapt and execute."