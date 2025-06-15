Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 15, 2025 06:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:01 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Sri Lanka names squad for Galle Test against Bangladesh

Sun Jun 15, 2025 06:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:01 PM
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 15, 2025 06:18 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 08:01 PM

The Sri Lanka Crickets selection committee named an18-member squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh, which will get underway at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 17 (Tuesday).

Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the squad features, among others, Angelo Mathews who will retire from Tests following this match. There are also six uncapped players in the squad, namely, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Pasinda Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Ratnayake, and Isitha Wijesundara.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The second and final Test will commence in Colombo on June 25. 

This is the first series of the 2025-27 Test Championship Cycle for both teams. Bangladesh had finished seventh while Sri Lanka finished sixth in the last cycle, which South Africa won. 

Squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Pasinda Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha and Isitha Wijesundara, Pavan Ratnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে নির্বাচনের সিদ্ধান্ত দ্রুত ইসিকে জানান, সরকারের প্রতি সালাহউদ্দিন

তিনি আরও বলেন, এই সরকারের র‍্যাটিফিকেশন লাগবে পরবর্তী সংসদে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আমরা কি মব সাংবাদিকতার দিকে এগোচ্ছি?

এইমাত্র