Sri Lanka names squad for Galle Test against Bangladesh

The Sri Lanka Crickets selection committee named an18-member squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh, which will get underway at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 17 (Tuesday).

Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the squad features, among others, Angelo Mathews who will retire from Tests following this match. There are also six uncapped players in the squad, namely, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Pasinda Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Ratnayake, and Isitha Wijesundara.

The second and final Test will commence in Colombo on June 25.

This is the first series of the 2025-27 Test Championship Cycle for both teams. Bangladesh had finished seventh while Sri Lanka finished sixth in the last cycle, which South Africa won.

Squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Pasinda Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha and Isitha Wijesundara, Pavan Ratnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha,