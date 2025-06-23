Sri Lanka make reinforcements for Colombo Test

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage and pacer Vishwa Fernando were called up to the 18-member Sri Lanka squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, which starts on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Dunith, who bowls left-arm spin and bats in the lower-middle order, previously played only a single Test, in 2022 against Pakistan, scoring 29 runs and going wicketless.

He will replace the legendary Angelo Mathews, who called time on his Test career following the drawn Galle Test against Bangladesh earlier at the weekend.

Left-arm pacer Vishwa, meanwhile, has featured 27 times for Sri Lanka in Test cricket, taking 79 wickets at an average of 32.07.

Vishwa replaces pace bowling-allrounder Milan Rathnayake, who had taken four wickets and scored 39 runs in one innings during the Galle Test. According to Sri Lanka Cricket, Milan had suffered a side strain in that match.