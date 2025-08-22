Sohan, Saif return to Tigers’ squad for Netherlands series and Asia Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup in UAE with Nurul Hasan Sohan included in the squad.

Nurul, who last played for the national team in the ODI series against New Zealand in Mirpur, returns after performances in domestic cricket. Saif Hassan, who is playing the Top End T20 tournament in Australia with the A side, was the surprise inclusion. Saif last played for the Tigers in the T20I series against Pakistan at home in 2021.

Saif and Sohan replaces Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the lineup. Miraz has however been named as standby alongside Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam and pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Squad:

Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Moahammad Shaif Uddin