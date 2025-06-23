Shanto doesn’t want captaincy talks hampering focus

Bangladesh Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has said that he only wants to focus on the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo even as media reports suggested the left-handed batter is set to give up Test captaincy.

Two days before the start of the series-deciding Colombo Test, few media outlets reported that Shanto is unlikely to continue as Test captain and that he is expected to inform the board about his decision following the series against Sri Lanka.

According to the reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision to remove Shanto as ODI captain without informing him just before their departure for Sri Lanka didn't go down well with the left-handed batter and that he has already informed his close ones about his desire to relinquish Test captaincy.

When asked about this issue, Shanto said that he didn't want to make any comment on the issue with the second Test knocking on the door.

"The discussion has been taking place since before the start of the series. I don't want to make any comment as the next Test will get underway in two days' time. I want to play the match well. I want to contribute well as a skipper and as a batter."

"I think whatever is good for the team will be decided. I will request everyone to not speak any more about the matter. There is a very important Test coming up for us. We should think of how we can play well in this Test," said Shanto, who scored back-to-back hundreds in the opening Test in Galle and was adjudged player of the match.

The 26-year-old also said that such kind of talks shouldn't arise within at least a week before any international match, so that the players can keep their focus.

"But we are all professional cricketers and we will all try to contribute from respective places rather than concentrating on what's been discussed outside," he added.

When asked for a comment on his unceremonious dismissal from the position of ODI captain, Shanto said: "No comments."