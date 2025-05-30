Shambolic batting sees Tigers lose second Pakistan T20I by 57 runs

Tigers lose series

Another dismal batting effort saw Bangladesh melt away and lose the second T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan by 57 runs in Lahore on Friday.

Tasked with a daunting run chase of 202 runs, Bangladesh hardly looked making a game out of the chase and restricted to 144, with pacer Tanzim Sakib top-scoring with a 31-ball 50 after coming in to bat at nine. Last batter for the Tigers, Shoriful Islam, did not come out to bat after he picked up an injury while bowling.

Opener Tanzid Tamim got another start but yet again failed miserably to make anything meaningful out of it as he departed after a 19-ball 33. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only other batter to reach double figures. He managed a 17-ball 23.

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed shone, picking up his career-best figures of three wickets for 19 runs.

Earlier, opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed a career-best half-century to lift Pakistan to 201-6.

Pakistan posted a consecutive 200-plus total with Farhan cracking a 41-ball 74, Hasan Nawaz an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Mohammad Haris 41 off 25 balls after the home team won the toss and batted.

After losing fellow opener Saim Ayub to a run out for four, Farhan put the innings on a solid footing with a 103-run second wicket stand of 54 balls with Haris.

The Farhan-Haris duo smashed Bangladesh bowlers to all corners, with Farhan hitting six sixes and four boundaries while Haris's knock had two sixes and four boundaries.

Farhan was finally caught by Litton Das off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the 12th over. His previous best of 39 was against Australia in Dubai in 2018.

Nawaz gave a final polish to the innings by hitting three sixes and two boundaries as Pakistan added 40 in the last five overs.

Skipper Salman Agha fell for 19 and Shadab Khan made seven.

For Bangladesh Tanzim Hasan finished with 2-36 and Hasan Mahmud took 2-47.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 37 runs at the same venue. The final match is on Sunday, also in Lahore.

Tigers need 202 runs to win second Pakistan T20I and save series

Bangladesh face another daunting task at hand as commanding half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz helped Pakistan to 201-6 in the second T20I of the three-match series between the sides in Lahore on Friday.

The hosts posted the same total in the first match at the same venue on Wednesday and the Tigers barely ruffled any feathers attempting to chase the 200-plus target as they got bundled out for 164, falling short by 37 runs. This means, the visitors must get across the line tonight if they are to keep the series alive.

Farhan powered six maximums and four boundaries for his 41-ball 74, while Hasan Nawaz produced a quickfire cameo, remaining not out on 51 off 26 deliveries - an innings that featured three sixes and two fours.

Mohammad Haaris also played a valuable hand, keeping up the momentum with a 25-ball 41, after the loss of opener Saim Ayub in a runout in the second over. Farhan and Haaris put on a 103-run stand for the second wicket, making it difficult for the Bangladesh bowlers to keep a lid on things.

Bangladesh suffered an early blow when they lost pacer Shoriful Islam to a groin injury midway into the second over which was completed by Shamim Hossain.

All three wicket-takers were expensive, with Hasan Mahmud conceding 47 runs for his two wickets and Tanzim Sakib giving away 36 runs for his two scalps. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the most expensive as his solitary wicket cost him 50 runs.

Tigers under pressure as Farhan, Haaris get Pakistan off to a flyer

Bangladesh bowlers struggled to keep the lid on proceedings as opener Sahibzada Farhan and top-order batter Mohammad Haaris got Pakistan off to a flying start in the second T20I of the three-match series between the sides at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The duo lifted Pakistan to 67-1 at the end of the sixth over after lsoing opener Saim Ayub (4) for a runout in the second over. Farhan smahsed three fours and as many sixes for his unbeaten 22-ball 39, while Haaris, who was not out on a 10-ball 23, put away three fours and a six.

Tigers to field first in second Pakistan T2OI

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost the toss and were asked to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The Tigers will have to win the contest tonight if they are to save the series as they didn't ruffle many feathers and lost the first match by 37 runs at the same venue on Wednesday.

Luck has yet to smile on Litton when it comes to the toss as the Bangladesh skipper has lost five on the trot since becoming captain.

The Tigers made one like-for-like change as vice-captain off-spinner Shak Mahedi made way for Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The hosts also made a solitary, leaving out opener Fakhar Zaman for Sahibzada Farhan.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan: Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha (c) Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk)