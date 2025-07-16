Shakib’s faltering Dubai face Sohan’s Rangpur juggernaut

Shakib Al Hasan will square off against some of his Bangladesh teammates as Dubai Capitals face defending champions Rangpur Riders in a round-robin fixture of the Global Super League tonight.

The match will get underway at 8:00pm Bangladesh time at Providence in Guyana.

Shakib, the star all-rounder, was supposed to feature for Rangpur Riders in this five-team competition. However, due to Shakib's affiliation with the past government and the complications arising from that. Rangpur decided not to rope him in. The left-arm spinner was eventually picked up by Dubai capitals, and he guided the team to an opening-match win with an all-round performance – scoring a quickfire 58* before bagging four wickets for 13 runs.

However, neither Shakib's bat nor the ball shine in the next two matches, leading to defeats for Dubai Capitals who are currently fourth on the table with two points from three matches.

Rangpur, on the other hand, have been in fine form, winning both their matches. Both matches have been close, but all-round display led by Sohan's streetsmart cricket have seen the defending champions grab the clutch moments.

A win tonight would all but take Rangpur, who are in second position with six points, to the final while a defeat would spell the end of the road for Shakib's Dubai.