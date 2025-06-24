SCC’s track record demands bold approach

Bangladesh's players huddle before the start of Sri Lanka's first inning during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

As the Sinhalese Sports Club (SCC) Cricket Ground in Colombo is known for producing results, the big question is: can Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh rewrite history after a creditable draw in Galle?

While the visitors were largely content with their body language after the first Test, criticism arose over their cautious approach -- particularly the timing of their declaration and the captain's own batting mindset. Nevertheless, the draw in Galle has given them a confidence boost heading into the second and final Test, starting tomorrow.

Unlike Galle's batter-friendly surface, SCC has a reputation for decisive outcomes. Of the 45 Tests held there, 31 have produced results. Drawn matches have become rare in recent years -- the last one occurred due to rain in 2014, and excluding such interruptions, no Test has ended in a draw since 2010.

Bangladesh have played three Tests there, losing all of them by hefty margins. Their last appearance was 18 years ago. Yet, the ground holds a cherished memory: in 2001, Mohammad Ashraful scored a stunning century on debut to become the youngest Test centurion. Despite Bangladesh losing by an innings, Ashraful was named Player of the Match -- an exceptional feat for a player from the losing side.

This time, Shanto's team will hope for a reversal of fortunes. The pitch historically assists spinners slightly more, with spinners taking 51.92 percent of the wickets and pacers 48.08. Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan tops the wicket tally at this venue with 166.

However, seamers have also made an impact over the years.

Recent matches reinforce the spin factor -- Prabath Jayasuriya claimed eight wickets in Sri Lanka's 10-wicket win over Afghanistan last year, while Pakistan's spin duo Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali dismantled the hosts in 2022.

Both teams have spin options capable of thriving in supportive conditions. For Bangladesh, the return of Mehidy Hasan Miraz from illness is a timely boost, strengthening their spin department.

Early in the match, batting is generally easier. A commanding first-innings total could prove crucial. Bangladesh will look to capitalise early, as Sri Lanka, playing at home, are expected to play aggressive cricket in search of full World Test Championship points.

Bangladesh last played a Test in Colombo in 2017 -- at the P Sara Oval -- celebrating their 100th Test with a historic win over Sri Lanka. Now, at a different Colombo venue, they aim to showcase a winning mentality and script a first-ever Test series victory against the Island nation.