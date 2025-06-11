Sammy not shocked by Pooran exit, warns more may follow

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has said he was not surprised by Nicholas Pooran's shock retirement from international cricket-- and even predicted that more players may follow suit early in their careers.

"Surprised? No, I'm not surprised," said Sammy, who captained West Indies to T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. He added that he had already begun planning for a future without Pooran before the announcement came.

Pooran, 29, announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. Though he never played a Test and last featured in an ODI two years ago, he is West Indies' all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is. His decision-- just eight months before a T20 World Cup-- shocked many, especially considering his success in the global franchise circuit.

"I'm pretty sure more will follow in that mood, in that direction," Sammy said after West Indies suffered their sixth consecutive white-ball defeat on the ongoing England tour. "That's the way T20 cricket is now--especially for players from the West Indies, given the challenges we face in keeping them motivated to play for the crest."

Referencing other high-profile players like Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock, Sammy noted, "It's out of our control."

He also spoke about his own pride in representing West Indies.

"I said something to the guys in the team meeting today: we don't have control. It's up to each individual," he said. "I made my debut in 2004 at this very ground. Today, I saw the same loyal fans in the stands-- the same people from 21 years ago, bringing food, cheering us on."

"The passion they have, traveling from all over just to watch us-- not because we're great, but because of what West Indies cricket means to them. It gave them pride when Sir Viv [Richards] and Clive [Lloyd] came here in the 80s and won. That legacy matters."

"It's up to each player to understand what the crest represents, and to play with that passion. I can speak about it, but I can't force anyone to feel it — just as I can't decide when someone retires."

