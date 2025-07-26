Samiun heroics propel U-19s to one-wicket win

Batting heroics from Samiun Basir helped Bangladesh U-19 team clinch a thrilling one-wicket win against their South African counterparts in their opening match of the ongoing tri-nation tournament at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

Chasing a below-par target of 129 runs, Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble at 109 for nine. However, Samiun, who came in at No. 7, scored an unbeaten 45 off 39 balls and shared an unbroken stand of 20 runs with last batter, Shadhin Islam, (0*) to guide them to victory in 28.4 overs.

Opener Zawad Abrar was the second highest scorer for the Young Tigers, making a nine-ball 20. For South Africa, JJ Basson claimed 4-33 while Bayanda Majola finished with 3-35.

Earlier, pacer Al Fahad finished with 4-32 while Samiun and Shadhin took two wickets each as Bangladesh dismissed South Africa for just 128 runs in 34.4 overs after being asked to bowl first.

Armaan Manack made highest 28 runs for South Africa. Jorich Van Schalkwyk, who smashed a record-breaking 215 runs in the tournament opener against Zimbabwe a day before, was dismissed for 10 by pacer Fahad.

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in their second match on July 28.