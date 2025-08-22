Revised schedule confirmed for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The ICC have announced a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament that commences on 30 September due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, which comprises of three league matches, a semi-final and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November.

The tournament dates of 30 September - 2 November remain unchanged, as do the other venues, which are the ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said.

"We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women's game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport's future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans."

The final of the tournament will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on 2 November, with the first semi-final set to be in Guwahati or Colombo on 29 October and the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on 30 October.