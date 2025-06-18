Rathnayake targets batters’ weakness with twin-arm spin

Tharindu Rathnayake made an impressive debut for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Galle Test against Bangladesh, turning heads not just with his wicket tally but with his rare ambidextrous ability.

The 29-year-old off-spinner picked up three wickets by the end of the second day's play, including the key scalp of Litton Das on Wednesday.

What sets Rathnayake apart is his strategic use of both arms while bowling.

Both of Rathnayake's wickets came from right-arm deliveries in the first session of the opening day, though the 29-year-old also bowled with his left arm. He claimed the wicket of Litton Das today when the right-hander perished while attempting a reverse sweep, gloving it to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

"We talked about what each batsman is better at facing, and which sides they hit to," Rathnayake told ESPNcricinfo. "So I try to create plans around their weaknesses, and change which arm I'm bowling with according to that."

Although Sri Lanka have seen another ambidextrous cricketer in all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, Rathnayake brings a specialist's depth to his bowling. Mendis has 31 wickets from 56 first-class matches, while Rathnayake boasts an impressive 337 wickets from just 73 games.

Reflecting on his journey, Rathnayake admitted he's never tracked how many wickets he's taken with each arm. "When I started first-class cricket, I bowled a lot with my left arm. But later, after a couple of years, it became about 60% right arm and 40% left arm," he said.

With variety, control, and a sharp cricketing brain, Rathnayake's rare talent could offer Sri Lanka a potent weapon as the Test progresses.

