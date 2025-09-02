Rashid Khan overtakes Southee to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Ace spinner Rashid Khan became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals, overtaking New Zealand's Tim Southee, to help Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 38 runs in Sharjah on Monday.

The wily 26-year-old took 3-21 -- reaching 165 wickets in his 98th T20I -- to derail UAE from 90-2 to 150-8 in 20 overs after setting them 189 to win in the tri-series match.

Afghanistan's total of 188-4 was built around a brilliant 40-ball 63 from Ibrahim Zadran and a 40-ball 54 by Sediqullah Atal as they came back after losing to Pakistan in their first game.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem scared Afghanistan with a rapid-fire 37-ball 67, comprising six maximums and four boundaries in his 23rd T20I half-century.

But Waseem's departure sparked a collapse as Rashid dismissed Ethan D'Souza (12), Asif Khan (one) and Dhruv Parashar (one) to overhaul Southee's T20I record of 164 wickets in 126 games.

Afghanistan owed their total to Zadran and Atal as they added 84 for the second wicket after being put in to bat.

Atal's maiden T20I fifty had four boundaries and three sixes, while Zadran knocked four sixes and three hits to the rope.

Karim Janat hit two sixes and as many boundaries in his 10-ball 23 not out while Azmatullah Omarzai's undefeated 12-ball 20 contained two sixes.

Muhammad Rohid and Saghir Khan grabbed two wickets apiece for UAE.

Pakistan, who won both their matches in the tri-series, face Afghanistan on Tuesday.

All three teams play each other twice with the top two disputing the September 7 final.

Most wickets in T20Is

Rashid Khan 165

Tim Southee 164

Ish Sodhi 150

Shakib Al Hasan 149

Mustafizur Rahman 142