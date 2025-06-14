Rain threat looms over Galle Test

Rain threat looms large over the opening Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium as the city is likely to witness light to heavy rain throughout five days of the match according to the weather forecast.

Galle is currently witnessing persistent rain for the last few days and according to Accuweather, an online weather forecasting service, the weather is expected to remain the same throughout the Test.

According to the weather forecast, the first Test, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, may witness scattered showers up to the third day of the Test and light rain is likely on Day 4 and 5.

Bangladesh Test squad, which reached Galle in two separate groups on Thursday and Friday, had a gym session at the team hotel yesterday. The players also passed some time playing a volleyball game outside the team hotel.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are expected to begin their preparation for the first Test, which will also be the opening game of the 2025-27 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, today but rain may force them to complete the first day's preparation indoors.

This is the first time since 2021 that Bangladesh are playing a Test in Sri Lankan soil. Bangladesh last played a Test at this venue in 2017 and suffered a 259-run defeat against the hosts.