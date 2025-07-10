Pant unfazed by Archer return

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant believes India are in a strong position heading into the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday, emphasising the importance of continuing to stick to plans, despite the quick turnaround after their commanding win at Edgbaston.

India head into the Lord's Test with a 1-1 series scoreline and all the momentum, following a dominant 336-run victory in the second Test in Birmingham. While the short gap between matches might pose a challenge, Pant sees it as a potential advantage.

"Definitely it's a short turnaround, but like you said, when you have momentum on your side, you want that short turnaround," said Pant on the eve of the third Test.

"We are not thinking about it too much. It's good for us to have the momentum, but eventually you've got to play good cricket. This team will play better, and will win eventually."

Pant remained tight-lipped about India's bowling combination for Lord's, with the team weighing up whether to go with three pacers and a spinner, or add an extra spinner to the mix.

"I think the option is still open. Discussions are still going on," he said.

"Whether it's 3-1 [three pacers + one spinner] or 3-2, we'll know by tomorrow. Because sometimes in two days, the wicket changes colour, the moisture becomes less. We'll take a final call based on how we think the pitch will play."

India opted for a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test, before bringing in Washington Sundar for the second at Edgbaston, with the team also favouring Nitish Kumar Reddy over Shardul Thakur at Edgbaston.

Pant also heaped praise on ICC No.1 ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who put on a clinical show in the first Test before sitting out of the second Test to manage his workload.

"I think everything – how accurate he is, the way his mind works. He's just an amazing man," Pant said when asked to describe why Bumrah, who could return at Lord's, is special.

When asked if the movement he generates makes it tricky for a wicketkeeper, Pant said: "I think it's more challenging for the wicketkeeper than the batsman, especially in England."

England have their own ace pacer set to return to the side, having included Jofra Archer in their playing XI. It's set to be Archer's first Test appearance in more than four years, and Pant welcomed Archer's return to the red-ball format.

"Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and give my 200 percent," Pant said. "It's not particularly about any individual. Yes, it's going to be a good contest because he's coming back after a long break. I'm happy he's back."

The fiery quick has returned commanding numbers in the longest format, snapping 42 wickets in 13 contests and returning three five-wicket hauls.

Pant also shed light on the unpredictable nature of the Dukes ball in this series, which has tested both batters and wicketkeepers.

"It's definitely irritating for the players," Pant said. "Every ball plays differently.

"When it becomes softer, it doesn't do too much, but as soon as it's changed, it starts doing a lot again. So as a batsman, you've got to keep adjusting constantly."