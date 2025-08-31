O’Dowd trades bat for mic, turns reporter at Sylhet presser

Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd is known for his wide range of hobbies off the cricket field.

The 31-year-old enjoys spinning tracks as a DJ and has recently launched his own YouTube channel, where he shares travel vlogs, including experiences from the ongoing Bangladesh tour.

On Sunday, however, Max added a new skill to his repertoire -- sports journalism. During teammate Noah Croes' maiden official press conference at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh, Max surprised everyone by arriving with a GoPro camera in hand and taking a seat among the journalists.

Netherlands media manager Corey Rutgers had informed the press beforehand that Noah was feeling nervous ahead of his first appearance before the media. But Max's impromptu role as a reporter quickly lightened the mood.

Not only did he film the entire session, but Max also threw in a few cheeky questions for his teammate, asking about the story behind Noah's nickname, "Tonker," and his favourite Bangladeshi cricketer.

Noah, smiling at Max's effort, revealed that Mustafizur Rahman topped his list.

"It's a good one, Maxi," he said. "There are a number of honourable mentions, but it's hard to go past Mustafizur. Facing him at the 2024 T20 World Cup was a really cool experience."

As the conference went on, Noah appeared to overcome his initial nervousness. When asked how Max performed in his new role as a journalist, he quipped:

"I think he's got a career there. He's very good. The social media side, he's going to be there post-career for sure."

Noah ended the session by expressing appreciation for the warm reception in Bangladesh:

"It's definitely something different. It's great to see how passionate people here are about cricket. We love playing for you guys, and it's been such a great experience. Can't wait for the next two games."