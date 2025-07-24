NZ, Pakistan headline England’s blockbuster 2026 Test summer

England have announced multiple bilateral contests to mark next year's home season of cricket.

An action packed summer of cricket will feature England hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starting June 12, with the final scheduled to be played at Lord's starting July 5.

In their preparation for the tournament, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Co will play in a three-T20I series against New Zealand and India.

England Women will also play as many ODIs against the White Ferns in the lead up to the T20 World Cup and a one-off Test against India at Lord's following the conclusion of the tournament.

Also touring the country for a three-match ODI series are Ireland Women, who will mark the final challenge for the Nat-Sciver Brunt-led side at home.

Meanwhile, the men's team will also engage in an action packed summer of cricket. As the race for the ICC World Test Championship picks pace, England will host New Zealand and Pakistan for three Tests each.

India, who are currently engaged in a five-Test series in England, will be touring the country for five T20Is and three ODIs, starting July 1.

Subsequently, Sri Lanka will also tour for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.

England Men's Fixtures (for summer of 2026):

Against New Zealand

1st Test - 4-8 June , Lord's, London

2nd Test - 17-21 June, The Oval, London

3rd Test - 25-29 June, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Against India

1st T20I - 1 July, Riverside, Durham,

2nd T20I - 4 July, Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I - 7 July, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I - 9 July, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I - 11 July, Utilita Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI - 14 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI - 16 July, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI - 19 July, Lord's, London

Against Pakistan

1st Test - 19-23 July, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test - 27-31 August, Lord's, London

3rd Test - 9-13 September, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Against Sri Lanka

1st T20I - 15 September, Utilita Bowl, Southampton

2nd T20I - 17 September, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd T20I - 19 September, Old Trafford, Manchester

1st ODI - 22 September, Riverside, Durham

2nd ODI - 24 September, Headingley, Leeds

3rd ODI - 27 September, The Oval, London

England Women's Fixtures

Against New Zealand

1st ODI – 10 May, Banks Homes Riverside, Durham

2nd ODI - 13 May, The County Ground, Northampton

3rd ODI – 16 May, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1st T20I – 20 May, The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby

2nd T20I – 23 May, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

3rd T20I - 25 May, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Against India

1st T20I – 28 May, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

2nd T20I - 30 May, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I - 2 June, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

One-off Test - 10-13 July, Lord's, London

Against Ireland

1st ODI – 1 September, The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

2nd ODI – 3 September, The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby

3rd ODI - 6 September, Worcestershire New Road, Worcester