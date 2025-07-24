NZ, Pakistan headline England’s blockbuster 2026 Test summer
England have announced multiple bilateral contests to mark next year's home season of cricket.
An action packed summer of cricket will feature England hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starting June 12, with the final scheduled to be played at Lord's starting July 5.
In their preparation for the tournament, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Co will play in a three-T20I series against New Zealand and India.
England Women will also play as many ODIs against the White Ferns in the lead up to the T20 World Cup and a one-off Test against India at Lord's following the conclusion of the tournament.
Also touring the country for a three-match ODI series are Ireland Women, who will mark the final challenge for the Nat-Sciver Brunt-led side at home.
Meanwhile, the men's team will also engage in an action packed summer of cricket. As the race for the ICC World Test Championship picks pace, England will host New Zealand and Pakistan for three Tests each.
India, who are currently engaged in a five-Test series in England, will be touring the country for five T20Is and three ODIs, starting July 1.
Subsequently, Sri Lanka will also tour for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.
England Men's Fixtures (for summer of 2026):
Against New Zealand
1st Test - 4-8 June , Lord's, London
2nd Test - 17-21 June, The Oval, London
3rd Test - 25-29 June, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Against India
1st T20I - 1 July, Riverside, Durham,
2nd T20I - 4 July, Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd T20I - 7 July, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
4th T20I - 9 July, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
5th T20I - 11 July, Utilita Bowl, Southampton
1st ODI - 14 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI - 16 July, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI - 19 July, Lord's, London
Against Pakistan
1st Test - 19-23 July, Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test - 27-31 August, Lord's, London
3rd Test - 9-13 September, Edgbaston, Birmingham
Against Sri Lanka
1st T20I - 15 September, Utilita Bowl, Southampton
2nd T20I - 17 September, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd T20I - 19 September, Old Trafford, Manchester
1st ODI - 22 September, Riverside, Durham
2nd ODI - 24 September, Headingley, Leeds
3rd ODI - 27 September, The Oval, London
England Women's Fixtures
Against New Zealand
1st ODI – 10 May, Banks Homes Riverside, Durham
2nd ODI - 13 May, The County Ground, Northampton
3rd ODI – 16 May, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
1st T20I – 20 May, The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby
2nd T20I – 23 May, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
3rd T20I - 25 May, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Against India
1st T20I – 28 May, Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
2nd T20I - 30 May, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd T20I - 2 June, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
One-off Test - 10-13 July, Lord's, London
Against Ireland
1st ODI – 1 September, The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
2nd ODI – 3 September, The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby
3rd ODI - 6 September, Worcestershire New Road, Worcester
Comments