No buzz in Mirpur as Tigers’ practice game begins

The two-day intra-squad practice match between BCB Red and BCB Green began in Mirpur yesterday in humdrum fashion as instead of a large media contingent with cameras capturing even the minutest action, which is usually the case, there was hardly anyone present, creating an eerie environment that did not go unnoticed.

The team began training for their Sri Lanka tour on Monday during the ongoing Eid vacations, which somewhat explains the absence of fans who usually come to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to watch training sessions.

However, the number of reporters at the venue was less than even when the team had held closed-door training sessions in the past, which reinforces the public perception of cricket's waning popularity in Bangladesh.

Usually during practice matches, it's difficult to draw attention of the coaching staff. But yesterday, even the coaches were seen casually walking by the boundary ropes.

'Who is the top-scorer today?' this reporter asked Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed who was near the sidelines. 'Mominul Haque,' he replied. But when he asked how many runs, all the coach could say was, "More than 50."

BCB Red's Mominul had actually made 78 off 131 balls, but he played two innings on the same day.

As it is an intra-squad match, the hard and fast rules of first-class cricket did not apply, allowing Mominul to bat again after he got run out at the non-striker's end when Najmul Hossain Shanto's straight drive ricocheted off Nahid Rana's fingers and onto the stumps.

In his second opportunity, Mominul batted for a long time under extremely hot conditions before Ebadot Hossain's plan of bombarding him with short deliveries eventually worked as he flashed one to deep third-man. Ebadot in total claimed three wickets, earlier having seen the back of Shadman Islam (17) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0).

On the other hand, skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who opened the innings, scored a positive 39-ball 40 but fell leg-before, trying to execute a reverse-sweep.

Nayeem Hasan also bagged three wickets while Liton Das got 43 at number six as BCB Red managed 247 for 9 before declaring. BCB Green, in reply, reached 31 for 1 at day's end.

The Bangladesh contingent is set to leave for Sri Lanka in two batches on Thursday and Friday in what is shaping up to be a tough assignment.

If interest in cricket is really waning, the day's progress showed that performances alone can reclaim what is being lost.