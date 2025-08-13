Nightmare outing for Rashid Khan

One of the best spinners in white-ball cricket, Rashid Khan endured a night to forget in Match 10 of The Hundred 2025, as Birmingham Phoenix dismantled him at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Turning out for Oval Invincibles, the Afghanistan legspinner was smashed for 59 runs without a wicket in his full quota of 20 balls - the most expensive figures in the history of The Hundred.

It started with Joe Clarke and Will Smeed taking him apart, hammering two sixes and a four in the space of five deliveries. Rashid had already leaked 33 runs off his first 15 balls, but the real carnage came from Phoenix skipper Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone brutally finished the job, smashing Rashid for 4, 6, 6, 6, and 4 off his final five deliveries. The assault made Rashid only the fourth bowler to concede more than 50 runs in a single match in the competition's history. Phoenix went on to chase a daunting 181 with two balls to spare.

The 26-year-old has had a rough few months. Earlier this year, he had his worst-ever IPL season, managing just nine wickets in 15 games for Gujarat Titans (GT) at an average of 57.1 and an economy rate of 9.3. Although Rashid began The Hundred 2025 in style with consecutive three-wicket hauls, the Phoenix clash was a stark reminder that even the best can be taken apart.

Worst Bowling Figures in The Hundred

Rashid Khan – 0/59 (2025)

David Wiese – 1/53 (2022)

David Payne – 1/53 (2023)

Steven Finn – 2/51 (2021)

Chris Wood – 0/49 (2023)