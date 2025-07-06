Newcomers step up as Tigers square series

Despite a faltering middle order and a few dropped chances in the field, Bangladesh held their nerve to claim a tense 16-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium yesterday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

The win, the Tigers' first in seven matches in this format, was delivered by two newcomers in Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanvir Islam. The former laid the foundation with a composed 67 off 69 balls, helping the visitors post 248, while Tanvir turned the game on its head with a five-wicket haul (5-39), dismissing the hosts for 232.

It was also the first win as captain for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had endured five straight defeats before this game. Their last ODI win had come back in November against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

The match swung back and forth throughout. After a steady start, the visitors stumbled again in the middle overs, with the middle order failing to provide support. Emon and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 69) built momentum, and a late unbeaten 33 from Tanzim Hasan Shakib ensured a defendable total despite a collapse from 204-5 to 218-9.

Bangladesh were defending a total nearly identical to what Sri Lanka (244) had defended two days ago at the same venue, but the wicket looked much better for the batters this time around. Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis' blistering 31-ball 56 had already given the hosts a sense of wrapping up the series before the series finale in Pallekele on July 9.

Tanvir, however, had other plans. Showing sharp game awareness, he convinced his captain to review an lbw decision against Mendis, which was overturned in their favour and proved decisive.

The left-arm spinner went on to dismantle the middle and lower order, claiming four more wickets to leave Sri Lanka teetering at 170-8. His 5-39 stands as the best ODI figures by a Bangladeshi against Sri Lanka, surpassing Abdur Razzak's 5-62 from 2013.

"Felt really well and bowled in the right areas; was a better wicket than the last game. Grateful to the captain who gave me confidence despite leaking 22 runs in the first two overs. He said try to take wickets and not just look to contain, and his words made me confident in the game," said Tanvir, who was named Player of the Match.

Still, the outcome was in the balance as Janith Liyanage was dropped twice: first by Jaker Ali on 28 and then on 42 by Rishad Hossain. Liyanage capitalised, forging a 58-run stand with Dushmantha Chameera that brought the home side within touching distance.

But Mustafizur Rahman, who had struggled throughout the day, delivered a crucial breakthrough by removing Liyanage in the 48th over, ending his brilliant 78 off 85. Tanzim then wrapped things up by dismissing Chameera (13), sealing their first-ever ODI win at this venue in 12 attempts.

"240 was difficult to bat on in the second innings. We believed we could defend 248," Miraz said at the post-match presentation.

"They played really well and we needed wickets at that moment. I told Tanvir that we need wickets and I just tried to say positive things to the bowler because we needed wickets. Otherwise, we can't win," he added.

