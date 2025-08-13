NCL teams to be finalised after fitness test on Sep 4-5

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will finalise the eight teams for the upcoming National Cricket League (NCL) T20 and the subsequent four-day tournament following a two-day fitness test on September 4–5.

Divisional teams have already submitted separate lists of 30 players each.

After the assessments, selectors will finalise squads of 15 players per team, with four to five like-for-like players kept as standbys.

"Before the fitness test, players will undergo training under BCB fitness trainers. Alongside fitness, they will also work on their skills," a BCB official told The Daily Star yesterday.

"Initially, teams will only be formed for the T20 competition. The four-day squads will be announced later," the official added, noting that the fitness test will take place in Dhaka.

The BCB is still undecided on the fate of Dhaka Metro players, who will feature in the NCL T20 starting September 14, as the side will be replaced by Mymensingh Division in the longer-version tournament.

There has been discussion on whether Dhaka Metro players will represent Mymensingh in the four-day competition, scheduled to start in mid-October. However, according to the official, the decision will be made once BCB president Aminul Islam returns from Australia next week.