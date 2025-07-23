Mustafizur leaps into top 10 of T20I bowling rankings

A host of standout performances in recent T20Is across the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh have led to significant movements in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings.

In the bowling charts, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has made a notable leap of 17 places to break into the top 10. He now sits in the joint-ninth position with India's Arshdeep Singh, both on 653 rating points. Mustafizur had a stellar run in the T20I series win over Pakistan, picking three scalps at an average of seven.

His teammate Mahedi Hasan was also rewarded for his strong showing against Pakistan, moving up nine positions to reach 16th. He contributed with three wickets in the ongoing series against Pakistan, including a 2/25 in a close win yesterday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Matt Henry has climbed 13 places to 29th in the bowler rankings, thanks to his six wickets in just two matches in the Zimbabwe tri-series.

The batting rankings saw the West Indies captain Shai Hope obtain 670 rating points to be placed at his career-best tenth position, going up by four spots. After an indifferent run in the Australia Tests, Hope smashed a 55 off 39 balls in the first T20I.

His Australian counterpart Mitchell Marsh has also jumped up three spots to be placed at 23rd position with 592 rating points.

West Indies' Roston Chase has surged up the All-Rounder rankings after his blistering 60 off 32 balls in the series opener against Australia, to achieve his career-best position in the Men's T20I rankings.

The West Indies star has jumped seven spots to claim second place with 221 rating points, now trailing behind only India's Hardik Pandya.

Cameron Green also saw a rise in the All-Rounder Rankings gaining eight places to 28th place after his match-winning half-century in the first T20I against the West Indies.