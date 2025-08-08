McGrath predicts another 5-0 whitewash for Australia in Ashes

Glenn McGrath has backed Australia to secure a 5-0 clean sweep in the 2025-26 Ashes, predicting another dominant display on home soil when the series begins in November.

The legendary former fast bowler and six-time Ashes winner is known for making bold predictions ahead of the iconic rivalry. He made the same call ahead of the 2023 series, which ended in a 2-2 draw, allowing Australia to retain the urn.

England have not won an Ashes series since 2015, with two defeats and two drawn series in the years since. Their record in Australia is even more bleak. They have not won a Test match there since 2010-11, when they last won the Ashes away from home.

"It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one, 5-0," McGrath told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough. Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test."

When England last toured Australia in 2021-22, they were thrashed 4-0. Cummins' side have since continued their dominance at home, losing just two of their last 15 Tests on Australian soil, with 11 wins and two draws.

While confident in the bowling attack, McGrath acknowledged concerns over Australia's batting line-up, particularly the unsettled top order. Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Marnus Labuschagne are currently out of form, and young opener Sam Konstas is yet to cement his position following David Warner's retirement.

Even so, McGrath believes the decisive contest will be between England's top seven and Australia's bowlers, with Joe Root and Harry Brook highlighted as key players.

"This series will be a big one for Root," said McGrath. "He's never really done that well in Australia, he's not even got a 100 over there, so he'll be keen to get out there. He's in fine form."

Root has amassed 892 Test runs in Australia across multiple tours, with nine fifties but no centuries. He averages 35.68 in Australia, significantly below his career average of 51.29, with a highest score of 89.

"Brook's the one that I've enjoyed watching," McGrath added. "He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early."

McGrath also mentioned England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley as players to watch, calling Duckett "such an aggressive opener" while noting Crawley will be eager to improve his past performances.

"It's the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That's going to be a big match-up."

Under head coach Brendon McCullum, England have won 25 of their 41 Tests, yet a five-match series victory continues to elude them. Most recently, they drew 2-2 at home against India.

McGrath, now 55, expressed admiration for England's attacking approach under McCullum but believes mental sharpness remains an area for improvement.

"I love seeing sportspeople go out there and play without fear," he said.

"That's what Baz is looking to bring into this England team –- play without fear. I'd like to see a bit more accountability and the mental side of the game, just them switched on a bit more. It's exciting."