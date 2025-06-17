Mathews to sign off where it all began

Sri Lanka's coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Angelo Mathews speak during a practice session on the eve of their first Test against Bangladesh, starting today, at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 16, 2025.

As Sri Lanka prepare to host Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting Today in Galle, the spotlight will firmly be on veteran Angelo Mathews, who is set to bid farewell to Test cricket at the very venue where it all began 15 years ago.

Mathews, 38, confirmed that the series will mark the end of what he called a "dream run" in the longest format. The former Sri Lanka captain will retire after his 119th Test, with his first having come at the same historic ground back in 2009 — a full-circle moment for one of the modern greats of Sri Lankan cricket.

"It's been a dream run," said Mathews. "The wins in England in 2014 and whitewashing the Aussies in 2016 stand out. I've seen so many youngsters come through the ranks. I truly believe Sri Lanka's future is in good hands."

The farewell comes at a transitional time for Sri Lanka. Fresh off a disappointing end to their last ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign — when two losses in South Africa and a twin collapse at home against Australia derailed their bid for a spot in the final — the hosts are eager to reset under new captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

"We had one hand on a spot in the final but a few brain fades at crunch moments cost us dearly," de Silva admitted. "We've learnt our lessons. A strong home start lays the foundation for success on the road."

The series will also serve as an audition for several newcomers. Sri Lanka's squad features six uncapped players, with at least one debut expected in the opening match. Spin remains a major weapon, with Prabath Jayasuriya likely to lead the attack and Akila Dananjaya earning a recall.

On the other side, Bangladesh enter the contest shorn of experience, missing the services of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who will be playing in Galle for the first time, acknowledged the scale of the task.

"Tamim and Shakib — those are massive boots to fill," said Shanto. "But this is a chance for the young guys to put their hands up. We've prepped well and we're ready for the challenge."

Sri Lanka have historically dominated the rivalry, winning 20 of the 26 Tests between the two sides. Bangladesh's sole victory came in 2017.

The second and final Test is scheduled to begin in Colombo on June 25.