Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:56 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I
Cricket

Match called off due to rain

Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:56 PM
Star Sports Desk
Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:32 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:56 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The third and final T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Netherlands in Sylhet was called off due to rain.

The Tigers had already won the series 2-0. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Before rain interrupted for a second time, Bangladesh were 164-4 in 18.2 overs, with Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan Sohan in the middle. Jaker scored an unbeaten 13-ball 20, while Sohan was not out on 22 off 11 balls after skipper Litton Das scored a brisk 46-ball 73 after the Tigers opted to bat after winning the toss.

 

 

 

Rain interrupts proceedings, match likely to be called off 

Bangladesh managed 164 for the loss of four, thanks to skipper Litton Das's 46-ball 73 and a brisk knocks from Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan Sohan before rain interrupted proceedings for the second time in the final T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday. 

Jaker scored an unbeaten 13-ball 20, while Sohan raced off to 22 off 11 balls after Litton's fluent start as the Tigers eyed a challenging total. 

 

 

 

 

Litton gives Tigers a flying start 

 

Skipper Litton Das smashed five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 22-ball 45-run knock to propel Bangladesh to 67-1 at the end of the Powerplay in the final T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday. 

The Tigers lost opener Saif Hassan (12 off eight) in the fourth over after his opening partner Litton was fluent right from the start. 

 

 

Bangladesh get to bat first in third Netherlands T20I

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first as Bangladesh made five changes to their starting eleven in the third and final T20I in Sylhet today. 

The home side are 2-0 up following convincing wins in the series, which forms part of the Tigers' preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup T20I -- scheduled to begin on September 9.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (capt & wk), 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Towhid Hridoy, 4 Nurul Hasan Sohan, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mohammad Saifuddin, 8 Shoriful Islam, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Related topic:
bangladesh cricketNetherlands tour of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh set Abu Dhabi as base for Asia Cup group fixtures

2d ago

Young Tigers seal YODI series in style

1m ago

BCB to hold board meeting today

3w ago

'Where do we stand': Bangladesh women’s cricket mainstays call out gender bias

3w ago

Pace in the bloodline

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মহেশখালী-মাতারবাড়ীতে নতুন শহরের জন্ম হবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

সমুদ্রই হবে বিশ্বের পথে আমাদের মহাসড়ক।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদল নেতার আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য, কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ দেবে রাবি প্রশাসন

৫১ মিনিট আগে