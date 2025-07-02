Cricket
Reuters
Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Maharaj sidelined, Mulder to lead SA in second Test against Zimbabwe

Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:37 PM
Reuters
Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:34 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:37 PM
PHOTO: ICC

South Africa will be further depleted for the second Test against Zimbabwe starting in Bulawayo on Sunday after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj was ruled out with a left groin strain.

The visitors claimed a commanding 328-run win in the first Test at the same venue on Tuesday, despite fielding just four players from the side that beat Australia in last month's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

That number will drop to three for the second Test, with Senuran Muthusamy coming in to replace Maharaj. Wiaan Mulder, the all-rounder, will take over the captaincy as South Africa aim to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

In another setback, seamer Lungi Ngidi, who was part of the WTC final XI but missed the first Test, will not join the squad after Cricket South Africa cancelled his trip to Zimbabwe.
 

Related topic:
South Africa v Zimbabwe Test seriescricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Asalanka eyes top-three breakthrough in ODI showdown with Bangladesh

16h ago

Maharaj hails young talent after big South African win

1d ago

Shanto’s resignation leaves BCB’s blunder bare

3d ago
Shakib Al Hasan

No Shakib in Rangpur Riders' GSL campaign due to ‘circumstances’

3d ago

‘I can’t work under syndicates’: Syed Ashraful wants a fair shot at BCB presidency

2d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৩২ মিনিট আগে