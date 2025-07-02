Maharaj sidelined, Mulder to lead SA in second Test against Zimbabwe

South Africa will be further depleted for the second Test against Zimbabwe starting in Bulawayo on Sunday after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj was ruled out with a left groin strain.

The visitors claimed a commanding 328-run win in the first Test at the same venue on Tuesday, despite fielding just four players from the side that beat Australia in last month's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

That number will drop to three for the second Test, with Senuran Muthusamy coming in to replace Maharaj. Wiaan Mulder, the all-rounder, will take over the captaincy as South Africa aim to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

In another setback, seamer Lungi Ngidi, who was part of the WTC final XI but missed the first Test, will not join the squad after Cricket South Africa cancelled his trip to Zimbabwe.

