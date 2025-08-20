Maharaj reclaims his throne

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has re-claimed his mantle as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world following the latest update to the ICC Men's Player Rankings.

Maharaj returns to the premier ranking spot on the back of his maiden ODI five-wicket haul against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, with the left-armer gaining two places to climb in front of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (second) and India tweaker Kuldeep Yadav (third) on the updated rankings.

The 35-year-old veteran used all his experience to collect figures of 5/33 against Australia, which ensured the Proteas registered an impressive 98-run victory and helped him return to the top of the rankings pinnacle.

Maharaj first held the No.1 ODI bowler ranking back in November 2023 when he displaced India seamer Mohammed Siraj during the most recent edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the spinner has maintained a place inside the top five spots on the rankings ever since.

There is more joy on the rankings for South Africa, with experienced duo Aiden Markram (up four rungs to 21st) and Temba Bavuma (up five spots to 23rd) both gaining ground on the latest list for ODI batters following half-centuries in that opening game of the ongoing series with Australia.

Stand-in skipper Mitch Marsh played a lone hand during that contest with a superb innings of 88 and was rewarded by gaining six places to improve to 52nd on the latest rankings for ODI batters, while West Indies hard-hitter Shai Hope jumps two spots to seventh on the same list after his side's series against Pakistan.

His West Indies teammate Jayden Seales (up 17 places to 19th) makes ground on the list for ODI bowlers following his 10 scalps during the series, while Pakistan's biggest mover is Abrar Ahmed (up 18 spots to equal 43rd) after his three wickets from two appearances across the three-game series

The completion of the T20I series between Australia and South Africa also sees a host of performers from both teams make ground on the latest rankings in T20I cricket.

South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis jumps nine spots to equal 12th on the list for T20I batters following some eye-catching efforts across the series, while Australia duo Marsh (up four rungs to 25th) and Glenn Maxwell (up 10 spots to 30th) make ground courtesy of some important knocks that helped the Aussies claim the series 2-1.

Impressive seamer Nathan Ellis (up three places to ninth) is the big mover up the rankings for T20I bowlers, with fellow Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rising two spots to improve to 18th following some consistent efforts against the Proteas.