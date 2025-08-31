Litton finding form vital for Tigers: Taskin

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das produced a timely return to form in Sylhet on Saturday, guiding his side to a commanding eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first T20I of the three-match series.

While pacer Taskin Ahmed stole the spotlight with a four-wicket haul, Litton's fluent 54 off 29 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes, was equally significant.

Coming into the game on the back of a lean run in which Litton managed just 17 runs across three T20Is against Pakistan in Mirpur last month, the 30-year-old showed signs of his best self once again.

The innings marked Litton's second fifty in 13 T20Is this year, the other being a match-winning 76 off 50 balls against Sri Lanka in Dambulla earlier in July. That knock ended a stretch of 13 innings without a half-century but his success in the format has always been sporadic. Consistency still eludes him and remains a persistent concern. Across the four T20I series Bangladesh have played this year, Litton failed to produce a single instance in which he was able to put together back-to-back performances. Despite the inconsistency, Bangladesh continues to bank on the 30-year-old to make the difference on a given day.

Taskin, who bagged 4-28 to restrict the Dutch to 136-8, stressed the importance of Litton's return to form.

"Litton batted extremely well. It's very vital for the team if Litton plays good knocks or stays in form," Taskin said after the game. "He is looking to get back to his rhythm in recent times. If the consistency continues, I think he can do well in the big events coming up."

Litton wasn't alone in the chase. Making his international return after four years, Saif Hassan contributed with an unbeaten 36 off just 19 balls while also picking up two wickets earlier.

"Saif had a great contribution. He took two wickets and then batted brilliantly to finish the game."

Taskin himself was impressive with the ball, dismissing both openers inside the Powerplay and tightening the screws throughout his spell. His figures earned him the player of the match award, his second such honour against the Netherlands.

"It was a batting-friendly track and the dew made it challenging for bowlers, but I'm happy we restricted them to a small total. I've been working hard since my return from injury, and the rhythm is getting better. Hopefully, I can keep improving," Taskin said.

Bangladesh eventually chased down the target in just 13.3 overs, with Litton and Saif finishing the job in style.

With the win, Bangladesh lead the series 1-0. With the primary aim of winning the series, the Tigers will hope that their captain can come away from his sporadic best and string together a streak of performances which will give them confidence and assurance heading into the Asia Cup.