Jessy to officiate in Netherlands series

Bangladesh umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy will be officiating in Tigers' upcoming T20I series against the Netherlands.

Jessy, who earlier got the big news that she will be officiating in the upcoming women's World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, was announced as the fourth umpire in the first and third T20I of the Netherlands series while she will be in charge as a TV umpire in the second T20I.

Tanvir Ahmed, Masudur Rahman Mukul and Morshed Ali Khan have been named on-field umpires in the series where all three matches will take place in Sylhet on August 30, September 1 and 3 respectively.

Jessy has umpired in Dhaka Premier League previously and has also officiated in Women's Asia Cup and the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers held in Pakistan in April.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team are in Sylhet and have begun their skill camps. The Tigers would play a practice match against BCB HP on August 26 before the series opener against Netherlands on August 30.