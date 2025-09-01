Cricket
Jamie Overton announces ‘indefinite break’ from red-ball cricket

Jamie Overton has decided to step away from the longest format of the game. 

 In a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), England's bowling all-rounder said, "After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

He added, "Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I've had in the game so far.

"It's where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

Jamie Overton in action during the fifth Test against India in Manchester // Getty Images

"Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."

Overton, who has featured in two Test matches for England also has 99 First-Class appearances to his name.

His previous outing for England had come during the series decider against India in the five-Test series at home.

The 31-year-old's decision to step away from the red-ball format comes ahead of England's much anticipated tour of Australia later this year.

The two arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a five-match ICC World Test Championship series Down Under starting November 21 in Perth.

Related topic:
Jamie OvertonECBRed-ball cricket
