Italy qualify for maiden T20 World Cup

Italy, known for football and other European sports, have scripted a massive piece of history in the country's sporting folklore by sealing a historic place in next year's T20 World Cup.

The Azzurri, who are struggling to get into next year's FIFA World Cup after having missed out on the last two editions, will be one of the 20 teams to fight with the willow and leather in India and Sri Lanka, come February-March next year.

They achieved this incredible feat by finishing runners-up in European regional qualifiers, despite a nine-wicket defeat to eventual winners of the qualifiers, Netherlands, in the last game on Friday.

After being restricted for 134/7, Italy needed to hold Netherlands for at least 15 overs in order to qualify.

Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd got the hosts off to a flier in the Powerplay that took the momentum away from Italy early on but the visitors made sure to stretch the match till the 17th over to help themselves book a berth to India and Sri Lanka next year.

Netherlands, a regular feature in both ODI World Cup and T20I World Cup, sealed the top spot while Jersey missed out narrowly on net run-rate despite knocking out Scotland in a nail-biter earlier in the day.

Fifteen teams have qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The Asia EAP qualifier will see three more sides qualify from the competition while two further teams will make it through from the Africa qualifier.