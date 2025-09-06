IPL sides hail Mustafizur on 30th birthday

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in action against Pakistan in Mirpur on July 20, 2025. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings sent birthday wishes to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as the left-armer, fondly known as The Fizz, turned 30 on Saturday.

Bangladesh's most successful bowler in the IPL, Mustafiz has 65 wickets in 60 matches, adding to his tally during the 2025 season with Delhi Capitals.

He has also turned out for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A proven performer in international cricket, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 142 scalps in 113 matches -- trailing Bangladesh's highest Shakib Al Hasan's 149 dismissals and pack leader Rashid Khan's 167. He recently bagged three wickets in the Netherlands series in Sylhet, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

Mustafiz remains the only overseas player to win the IPL's Emerging Player award, following his breakout season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2026 that catapulted him onto the global stage.