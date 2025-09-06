Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:24 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:57 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

IPL sides hail Mustafizur on 30th birthday

Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:24 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:57 PM
Star Sports Desk
Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:24 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 10:57 PM
Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in action against Pakistan in Mirpur on July 20, 2025. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings sent birthday wishes to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as the left-armer, fondly known as The Fizz, turned 30 on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh's most successful bowler in the IPL, Mustafiz has 65 wickets in 60 matches, adding to his tally during the 2025 season with Delhi Capitals.

He has also turned out for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A proven performer in international cricket, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 142 scalps in 113 matches -- trailing Bangladesh's highest Shakib Al Hasan's 149 dismissals and pack leader Rashid Khan's 167. He recently bagged three wickets in the Netherlands series in Sylhet, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

Mustafiz remains the only overseas player to win the IPL's Emerging Player award, following his breakout season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2026 that catapulted him onto the global stage.

Related topic:
Mustafizur RahmanIndian Premier League (IPL)bangladesh cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fizz included in Delhi XI against Gujarat

3m ago

Bangladeshis have six-hitting power, says coach Wood

2w ago

Fizz awaits signal to play DPL

5m ago

Red-hot Sudharsan's stock soars in IPL and beyond

4m ago

High time Mustafizur proved his mettle again

7m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে