Cricket
Reuters
Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:30 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Injured Stokes ruled out of final Test, Archer rested

Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:30 PM
Reuters
Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:19 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:30 PM

England captain Ben Stokes will miss the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval with a shoulder injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on the eve of the match beginning on Thursday.

Stokes was player of the match in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester where the all-rounder smashed 141 and claimed six wickets with the ball.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Captain Ben Stokes is unavailable due to a right shoulder injury," the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead England, who are 2-1 ahead in the enthralling five-Test series.

England also rested Archer, who played back-to-back Tests at Lord's and Old Trafford in what is the injury-prone pacer's first Test series in four years.

Pacer Brydon Carse and spinner Liam Dawson were dropped as England included the pace trio of Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

Jacob Bethell was recalled to replace Stokes at number six in the batting order.

England: ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope (captain), ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Jacob Bethell, ⁠Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, ⁠Jamie Overton, ⁠Josh Tongue

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|গণঅভ্যুত্থান

জুলাই ৩১: ‘মার্চ ফর জাস্টিস’ কর্মসূচিতে চড়াও পুলিশ, হাসিনা বললেন­—‘আমার অপরাধটা কী’

সেদিন আন্দোলন ঘিরে আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে বাংলাদেশের ভাবমূর্তি নষ্ট করা হলো উল্লেখ করে হাসিনা বলেন, ‘এতে করে কে কী অর্জন করলো, সেটাই এখন প্রশ্ন।’

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

৩৫ মিনিট আগে