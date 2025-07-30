Injured Stokes ruled out of final Test, Archer rested

England captain Ben Stokes will miss the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval with a shoulder injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on the eve of the match beginning on Thursday.

Stokes was player of the match in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester where the all-rounder smashed 141 and claimed six wickets with the ball.

"Captain Ben Stokes is unavailable due to a right shoulder injury," the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead England, who are 2-1 ahead in the enthralling five-Test series.

England also rested Archer, who played back-to-back Tests at Lord's and Old Trafford in what is the injury-prone pacer's first Test series in four years.

Pacer Brydon Carse and spinner Liam Dawson were dropped as England included the pace trio of Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

Jacob Bethell was recalled to replace Stokes at number six in the batting order.

England: ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope (captain), ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Jacob Bethell, ⁠Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, ⁠Jamie Overton, ⁠Josh Tongue