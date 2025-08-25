Cricket
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

India cricket ends $43.6m sponsorship after online gambling ban

Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:16 PM
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:00 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:16 PM

Indian cricket is looking for a new main sponsor after a fantasy sports gaming platform pulled out of a deal worth $43.6 million following a government ban on online gambling, reports said Monday.

Dream11, the biggest online gaming platform in the country, became the lead sponsor of the men's and women's national teams after signing a three-year deal in July 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Dream11 logo is printed on the jerseys of the Indian players.

It is also the sponsor of several Indian Premier League franchises.

Last week, the Indian parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, criminalising the offering and financing of such games, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

The Indian Express newspaper said Monday that representatives of Dream11 visited the office of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and informed its chief executive, Hemang Amin, that they won't be able to continue.

"As a result, they won't be the team's sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," the daily said, quoting a BCCI official.

The T20 Asia Cup starts on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

"There's not much time left for the Asia Cup, but we are exploring options," a board official was quoted as saying by Sportstar website.

Dream11 is also the official partner of the Caribbean Premier League and sponsors Australia's Big Bash League.

The gaming ban impacts platforms for card games, poker and fantasy sports, including India's wildly popular homegrown fantasy cricket apps.

The government said the rapid spread of gambling platforms had caused widespread financial distress, addiction and even suicide among the youth.

It also said it was linked to fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing.

Related topic:
BCCIIndia cricket teamDream 11
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘I believe in leading by example’: Gill on Test captaincy

3m ago

Sir Viv Richards wants ICC's response to CT scheduling conundrum

5m ago

BCCI eyes IPL resumption in May following India-Pakistan ceasefire

3m ago

New Zealand set for 'scrap' with India on slower pitch: Santner

5m ago

With Bangladesh series postponed, will India head to Sri Lanka?

1m ago
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে