‘I don’t see myself as a star’: Rabada credits team unity for WTC glory

In South Africa's long-awaited World Test Championship triumph at Lord's, two names stood out as the embodiment of resilience and class -- Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada.

While Markram's second-innings century set the stage for a historic chase, it was Rabada's fiery spells-- nine wickets across both innings-- that laid the foundation.

Yet, in the wake of this monumental achievement, Rabada remains humble, viewing himself not as a superstar but simply a soldier playing for the badge.

"I don't see myself as a star," Rabada said after the match. "I see myself as someone who's willing to give my blood for this team." That mindset was on full display in the second innings when, tired but unwavering, Rabada delivered under pressure. His performance was pivotal in reining in Australia's lead and shifting momentum in South Africa's favour.

The final itself was a rollercoaster. South Africa struck early, bowling Australia out for 212, but collapsed to 138 in reply. It was in the second innings that the tide turned-- Rabada led the charge again, and Lungi Ngidi, after a disappointing first day, found redemption with a lethal middle-order burst. Their efforts ensured that South Africa were chasing 282 instead of something far worse.

Coach Shukri Conrad summed it up best: "Where did we turn it around? Obviously, that bowling performance... As for KG — that's why he's the superstar. He knew we had one chance at it." But Rabada remained grounded, more concerned with unity than personal glory.

That unity is the bedrock of this team's recent success. Many of them have grown up together-- Rabada, Markram, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder-- some even from the same schools and youth squads.

Their bond is evident. Rabada's response to Ngidi's rough start wasn't criticism but camaraderie: "He had a milkshake, he had a steak, he watched a movie and he came back," Rabada said with a laugh. It's a team that knows how to lift each other when it matters most.

For South Africa, this victory was more than a title. It ended decades of disappointment, near-misses, and heartbreak on the world stage. Rabada himself described the feeling as indescribable: "I'll never forget this in my life. None of the boys will."

This triumph marks a new chapter for South African cricket. With eight Test wins on the trot and a core group committed to each other and their country, the future is brighter than ever.

The drought is over-- and it's fitting that it ended with Rabada, the man who gives his blood for the badge, leading from the front.

