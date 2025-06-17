HP aim to ‘fast-track development’ in Chattogram

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team departed for Chattogram yesterday for the first phase of their training camp, slated to begin from June 17.

Twenty-eight players, including the likes of Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rabbi, Aich Mollah and Ripon Mondol, have been picked for the HP core squad till 2026, and the group will undergo training till July 14.

HP head coach David Hemp will be undertaking the session and said that the upcoming camp is not only to develop skills but also to build characters.

"Obviously they are not finished products," Hemp said before the side's departure for Chattogram yesterday.

"So, the key bit for us is making sure the programme challenges the players, moves them out of their comfort zone, builds their characters and develops them not just as players but also their personalities.

"When they do step outside from us, they can actually impact the game and stay there for a longer period of time."

The Bermudian further informed that the purpose of the current camp is to facilitate faster development.

"In terms of the next group, we don't say we want five players to debut next year. It's more about what group of players we have and the talent available there, and make sure we are communicating with Phil Simmons and the coaches above us.

"Our job is to fast-track the development of these players," Hemp stated.

Meanwhile, the national players of the ODI setup who are not part of the Test side had begun their camp in Mirpur last Saturday. The white-ball players will depart for Chattogram on June 20 and play two intra-squad matches on June 23 and 25.