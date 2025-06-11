Hope recalled for West Indies Test series against Australia

Shai Hope has been recalled by the West Indies Test side after being named in their 16-man squad for a three-match series against Australia on Tuesday.

The white-ball captain has been rewarded for his strong form in limited-overs cricket and could play his first Test since 2021 when the opening game gets underway on June 25 in Bridgetown.

Guyana batter Kevlon Anderson could make his international debut after being included courtesy of a strong domestic season.

"I'm excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket," said West Indies coach Daren Sammy.

Hope has made 1,726 runs in 38 Tests, with two hundreds and five fifties.

There is no place for veteran seamer Kemar Roach, who has 284 Test wickets.

Shamar Joseph, who inspired the Caribbean team to a famous victory in the second Test against Australia in Brisbane last year, is part of the squad.

The second Test will be played in St George's and the third in Kingston. The series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Squad

Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales