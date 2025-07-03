Gill leads India's charge against England but Jadeja falls short of century

India dominated the opening session on day two of the second test against England on Thursday as skipper Shubman Gill put a price on his wicket to guide the tourists to 419-6 at lunch but Ravindra Jadeja fell short of a second century at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 310-5, Gill and Jadeja wasted no time asserting their dominance, bringing up their 100-run partnership off the first ball of the day before continuing to pile on the runs as England's attack toiled in the sun.

Jadeja, who scored a hundred at Edgbaston three years ago, was quickly halfway to another ton early in the session and, true to form, he brought out his trademark sword-swinging celebration before he continued to score at will.

While Gill showcased his elegant array of drives and well-timed flicks, Jadeja showed no mercy to anything short, pulling the ball to the boundary with ease as the pitch offered precious little assistance to England's fast bowlers.

Gill's 147 in the first test had been his highest score in the red-ball format but he cruised past that milestone with sublime ease before bringing up his 150, raising his bat to acknowledge the appreciative crowd.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir also had no luck as Jadeja danced down the track to clear the ropes and bring up India's 400 while, in the same over, Gill swept him over the deep square leg boundary to bring up the 200 partnership.

Josh Tongue had been England's most expensive fast bowler but he finally made the breakthrough when he banged it in very short and the extra bounce surprised Jadeja as it came off his glove to give wicketkeeper Jamie Smith a simple catch.

Washington Sundar walked in and he was welcomed with a barrage of bouncers from Tongue but he survived the short balls before lunch was called, with Gill unbeaten on 168.