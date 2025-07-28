Five firms shortlisted for BPL consultancy

The EOI submission stage for appointment of a sports management firm for consultancy purposes for upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been completed as BCB announced the five firms that have expressed interest.

Several leading firms have submitted their EOIs in line with the specified requirements and deadline, a BCB press release read today.

Apex Sports Consulting, IMG, Real Impact & Absolute Legends Sports, The IPG Group & Mind Tree Limited and Transports Group are the five entities the BCB named in a press release on Monday.

Four of the firms are international while one of the firms have part of their ownership based locally, BCB sources informed. The invitation by BCB was issued on July 10 and July 26th was the final date of submission.

"We have not decided on a firm yet. There is a process where shortlists would be made, presentations would be given, financial negotiations would then take place before selection takes place," a BCB official informed today.

IMG, one of the firms that have experience of organizing the IPL, showed an interest.

The BCB will look to complete the process within the first week of August. The BCB had sat down with stakeholders such as players and media personnel to talk about the BPL and BCB director Mahbub Anam said that they will sit down with franchises and sponsors in the coming week.

"We will sit down with franchises who do not have any prior disputes with the BCB. Along with franchises we will also sit down with sponsors. We want to finish these by next week and by first week of August we will try to complete the process of appointment of sports management firm," BCB director Mahbub told The Daily Star.