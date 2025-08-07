ECB wary of losing key rivalries in two-tier Test shake-up

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed strong reservations about a proposed two-tier World Test Championship (WTC), warning that relegation could cut them off from marquee matchups against India and Australia -- fixtures crucial to the format's commercial and historical value.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently reviewing potential reforms to the WTC, including a two-division system, with a working group led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose expected to submit recommendations before the next cycle begins in July 2027.

While discussions are ongoing, ECB chairman Richard Thompson raised concerns that the tiered format could hurt Test cricket's appeal if traditional rivalries are compromised.

"We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India? That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here," Thompson said on BBC's Test Match Special during England's final Test against India at The Oval.

Thompson suggested refining the current WTC structure rather than overhauling it, citing South Africa's recent resurgence as proof that smaller teams can still compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg maintained a more open stance. Speaking to SEN Radio, Greenberg said he is willing to support a two-tier model if it helps strengthen lower-ranked teams by providing them with greater resources and opportunities.

"When I say we, those three countries that [are] putting resources and energy into Test cricket, what role do we have to help others make sure that they step up because it's in our interest to see a strong West Indies, a strong Pakistan, New Zealand, [and] South Africa. We want those countries to be strong in this format of the game, but clearly they're going to need help. They can't do it alone. It's incumbent on all of cricket to help," Greenberg said.

However, he cautioned that he would not back the system if it ended up widening the gap instead of closing it.

"My open mind is in reference to, if it helps grow the opportunities for those other countries to be stronger, and have better resources in Test match cricket, if it does that, then I'm open to it," he said. "But if it doesn't achieve that, and it actually affects the opposite, then I wouldn't be supportive."

He added that other cricket CEOs at the recent ICC Chief Executives' Committee meeting in Singapore echoed similar sentiments.

"Talking to CEOs of the West Indies and other [boards], when I was with them recently, everyone's got a very open mind to this because they know that we're going to need some level of change in order to extract value in this part of the game."

