Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:46 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Dravid quits as head coach of Rajasthan Royals

Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:46 PM
Reuters, New Delhi
Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:36 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:46 PM

Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Saturday.

Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years," the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.

"His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise."

Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.

He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সাপাহার এখন ৩ হাজার কোটি টাকার আমের বাজার

ধানের জন্য বিখ্যাত নওগাঁ জেলা। তবে গত ১০ বছরে আম চাষের জন্য খ্যাতি অর্জন করেছে। বদলে গেছে নওগাঁর কৃষি মানচিত্র।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চবিতে মধ্যরাতে স্থানীয়দের সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের সংঘর্ষ, আহত শতাধিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে