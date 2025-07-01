Dhoni nears trademark win for ‘Captain Cool’

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a major step toward officially owning the moniker that defined his legacy, as his application to trademark the phrase 'Captain Cool' has been formally accepted and published by India's Trademark Registry.

Dhoni, who filed the application in June 2023, was initially told the name was already registered by Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd. The former India captain challenged the registration, calling it a "bad faith" attempt to exploit his brand.

Following at least four hearings, the registry accepted Dhoni's application on June 16 this year under Class 41, which covers sports training and related services.

The trademark will be granted if no objections are raised within 120 days of publication.

Known for his icy calm under pressure, Dhoni most recently led Chennai Super Kings midway through the IPL 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, although CSK endured a forgettable campaign, finishing last for the first time in 16 seasons.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame and has not ruled out a return for another IPL season.

