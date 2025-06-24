Dhananjaya wants strong showing in first innings

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva wanted to set the tone with the bat in the second Test in Colombo against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday.

The hosts batted comfortably at the top end of their first innings in the Galle Test but saw their advantage slip, conceding a 10-run first innings lead to Bangladesh. On Day 5, they struggled in the few remaining overs, losing four wickets.

On a good batting surface, the Lankan skipper urged his team to put on a strong showing in the first innings.

"We always talk about big first-innings runs. If we can post a strong total, the pressure shifts to the opposition. Then it's about taking 20 wickets to win the match," Dhananjaya was quoted as saying by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Galle Test was expected to provide sharp turn but eventually provided little assistance to bowlers.

"It's going to be a batting wicket. Normally, these kind of wickets tend to take turn in the last couple of days. There might be a little bit of spin towards the end of the Test," he added.

Sri Lanka have three uncapped players in the squad for the second Test and Dhananjaya remarked that left-arm spinner, Sonal Dinusha, fits the bill given the conditions that will be on offer in Colombo.