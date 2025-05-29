Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu May 29, 2025 06:23 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 06:31 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Coin toss decides title for Cumilla Modern High School

Thu May 29, 2025 06:23 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 06:31 PM
Star Sports Report
Thu May 29, 2025 06:23 PM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 06:31 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED/BCB

Cumilla Modern High School were crowned champions of the Prime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2024–2025 in dramatic fashion after the final was abandoned due to persistent rain and decided by a coin toss.

The much-anticipated title clash between Modern High School Cumilla and Police Lines School & College Bogura, held at the Bashundhara Sports City Cricket Ground, could not proceed as neither team managed to play the minimum required 20 overs. With the weather showing no signs of improvement, even a Super Over decider was ruled out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the tournament bylaws, when a final match is washed out without meeting the minimum play conditions, a coin toss determines the champion. Luck smiled on Cumilla, as the toss went their way, handing them the title.

Modern High School Cumilla were awarded a cash prize of BDT 1.5 lakh, while runners-up Police Lines School & College Bogura received BDT 1 lakh.

 

Related topic:
Cumilla Modern High SchoolPrime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2024–25cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tait, Mushtaq join Tigers in Lahore

3d ago

‘No hurry’: Dhoni calm on future as CSK finish with win

4d ago

‘Sometimes defeat lifts you up’: Simmons hopeful of Lahore revival

2d ago

Mushtaq rues Bangladesh's lack of intent in run chase

20h ago

Playoffs beckon as Kohli chases IPL glory

20h ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে