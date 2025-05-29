Coin toss decides title for Cumilla Modern High School

Cumilla Modern High School were crowned champions of the Prime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2024–2025 in dramatic fashion after the final was abandoned due to persistent rain and decided by a coin toss.

The much-anticipated title clash between Modern High School Cumilla and Police Lines School & College Bogura, held at the Bashundhara Sports City Cricket Ground, could not proceed as neither team managed to play the minimum required 20 overs. With the weather showing no signs of improvement, even a Super Over decider was ruled out.

According to the tournament bylaws, when a final match is washed out without meeting the minimum play conditions, a coin toss determines the champion. Luck smiled on Cumilla, as the toss went their way, handing them the title.

Modern High School Cumilla were awarded a cash prize of BDT 1.5 lakh, while runners-up Police Lines School & College Bogura received BDT 1 lakh.