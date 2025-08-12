'Clock doesn't lie': Kiely banks on 'simple and reliable' time-trial

Since the appointment of Nathan Kiely as the Bangladesh national cricket team's strength and conditioning coach in April 2024, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has shifted away from using the yo-yo and beep tests to assess player fitness. Instead, Kiely introduced the more traditional and straightforward 1600m time trial.

Kiely, who has a two-year contract and prior experience working with several Australian domestic teams, explained the reasoning behind the change.

"It's often debated what the best fitness test is. I prefer the time trial because it's simple and doesn't require any equipment. You can do it anywhere -- a cricket ground or an athletics track," Kiely told reporters on Tuesday in Mirpur.

According to him, the simplicity and objectivity of the test make it ideal for both national and domestic players.

"It's accessible, and there's less debate over the results. In yo-yo or beep tests, players may narrowly miss the mark, and it's hard to determine when they're truly done. But with the time trial, the clock doesn't lie," he said.

Kiely noted that the results from the time trial align closely with those of previous methods, reinforcing its reliability. "The players who excel in yo-yo and beep tests also do well in the time trial. And those who struggle show similar results across all tests. So we still get a clear picture of who's fit and who needs more work."

Bangladesh national team cricketers during a fitness test at the National Stadium today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

During a recent testing session, the team recorded 12 personal bests in the 1600m time trial. Fast bowler Nahid Rana stood out with an impressive time of 5 minutes 31 seconds. Strength testing also yielded positive results, with 56 personal bests across the squad.

Kiely also addressed misconceptions about the program: "Some said the testing was new, but we've been doing this for the past 18 months. We have consistent data across fitness and strength metrics."

With Bangladesh playing nearly year-round, Kiely emphasised on the importance of using every available window for physical development. "We don't get an off-season like many Western teams. So when we get a break, we focus on testing and improving fitness," he added.

"I'm really pleased with the progress, especially from the younger group. They're committed to improving -- not just as cricketers, but as athletes," Kiely concluded.