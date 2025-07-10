Campher makes T20 history with five in five

Ireland allrounder Curtis Campher created history by becoming the first man in professional cricket to claim five wickets in five balls during a domestic T20 match in Ireland, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Playing for Munster Reds in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Campher produced the remarkable feat against North-West Warriors, returning figures of 5 for 16 from just 2.3 overs. His efforts helped bundle the Warriors out for 88 in response to Reds' total of 189.

Campher's spell of destruction began with the penultimate delivery of the 12th over, when he clean bowled Jared Wilson with a sharp inswinger. He then trapped Graham Hume lbw off the very next ball to close the over on a hat-trick.

Resuming his spell in the 14th over, Campher completed the hat-trick with the dismissal of Andy McBrine, who miscued a slog to deep midwicket. Robbie Millar was caught behind off the next ball, poking at one outside off stump, before Josh Wilson was bowled by a delivery that nipped back in as Campher came around the wicket — sealing five wickets in five balls.

While Campher is already among the rare group of bowlers to take four wickets in four balls in T20 Internationals, this latest achievement takes his name into the record books once more.

However, he is not the first cricketer overall to accomplish the feat. Zimbabwe Women's allrounder Kelis Ndhlovu previously claimed five wickets in five balls in a domestic T20 match in 2024, playing for Zimbabwe U-19 against Eagles Women.

