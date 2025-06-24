Brilliant Duckett ton steers England to exhilarating India win

A superb century from Ben Duckett helped steer England to a sensational five-wicket win in the first Test against India after a thrilling day five on Tuesday, the hosts reaching a target of 371 -- the 10th highest successful run chase in Test history.

Having turned the match on its head at Headingley after India had been 430-3 in their first innings, England appeared to be cruising to a dramatic win as openers Duckett and Zak Crawley eased their side to lunch on 117-0 in their second innings.

Duckett continued his imperious form with another four through the covers to reach his sixth Test hundred, before Crawley fell for 65, their 188-run partnership the second highest England opening fourth-innings stand in Tests.

Two wickets in two balls -- Duckett and Harry Brook -- dragged India back into the enthralling contest and when Ben Stokes fell for 33 attempting an ambitious reverse sweep, England's hopes of victory lay precariously in the balance.

Joe Root's unbeaten 53 calmed the nerves around his home ground, with the former skipper and Jamie Smith, who hit a six to seal victory, seeing England home as India, having scored five centuries in the match, somehow contrived to start the five-Test series in defeat.