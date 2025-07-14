Cricket
Brilliant Boland enters record books with stunning 17.33 Test average

ICC
Pat Cummins (L) and Scott Boland (R) of Australia celebrate the dismissal of Justin Greaves of West Indies during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on July 13, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

The dream career run for Scott Boland has continued in Jamaica, with the Australian fast bowler setting new standards for modern day fast bowlers after another stellar effort with ball in hand.

With his 3-34 at Sabina Park in Australia's third Test against the West Indies, Boland's Test bowling average now stands at 17.33, the best of any bowler in the last 110 years of Test cricket (minimum 2000 balls bowled).

Only England's Syd Barnes stands above Boland for bowlers since 1900, with the other six bowlers above Boland all hailing from the 1800s, and in the infancy of Test cricket.

After making just 225 in the first innings, Australia roared back through their four-pronged pace attack, bundling out the hosts for just 143 to take away a first innings lead.

The quick spoiled the work of West Indies top-scorer John Campbell (36) who shouldered arms to a delivery that nipped back into his pads, and it was the fast-bowler's angle and seam into the right-hander that also led to Shai Hope's demise on 23.

Boland returned to clean up the tail by hitting the stumps of Shamar Joseph, ensuring the tourists took away an 82-run lead.

The hosts hit back late in the Jamaican evening however, leaving Australia reeling at six wickets down with the lead of under 200 when stumps were called on day two.

Best Test Bowling Averages Since 1915

(Minimum 2,000 balls bowled)

Bowler                          Career Span                 Wickets                         Average

Scott Boland2             021 – Present                 59                                17.33

Bert Ironmonger         1928 – 1933                    74                                17.97

Frank Tyson              1954 – 1959                     76                                18.56

Ajaz Patel                  2021 – Present                  55                                  19.34

Jasprit Bumrah          2018 – Present                   217                                19.48

Scott BolandWest Indies v Australia Test seriescricket
