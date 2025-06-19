Cricket
Sports Reporter
Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:18 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

BPL probe drags on after 50 interviews in five months

Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:18 AM
Sports Reporter
Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:52 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:18 AM
Photo: Facebook

The independent inquiry committee, set up by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in February to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in investigating suspicious activities during the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, will need another one-and-a-half to two months to finalise its report.

Former cricketer and committee member Shakil Kasem informed that they have already interviewed over 50 individuals, including players and others involved with the tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"There are some suspicious activities in the betting market based on observations from foreign agencies, and we are looking into the matter," Kasem told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We are collecting a lot of information. It will take some more time. It's going to be a voluminous report.

"It will take around one-and-a-half to two months to submit our findings. We have spoken to over 50 people in different categories. Not all of them are cricketers -- there are others we've spoken to regarding the matter," he added.

Earlier reports suggested the ACU had identified eight matches as suspicious, potentially involving spot-fixing and match-fixing, based on anonymous tips and media reports. Ten players and four franchises were reportedly under observation.

Related topic:
BPL 2025Faruque AhmedBCBshakil kasem
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NSC cancels Faruque’s BCB directorship

3w ago

Tamim surpasses Shakib in Barishal records

5m ago

Shoriful ruled out of third Pakistan T20I

2w ago

‘I hope Tamim bhai wasn’t saying it seriously’

5m ago

Bulbul replaces Faruque as BCB president

2w ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনির পতন হলে কে আসবে তার জায়গায়?

তবে সত্যি যদি ৩৫ বছরের বেশি সময় ধরে শাসন করে আসা এই নেতার পতন হয়। তাহলে ইরানে কী হবে তা এখনো অনিশ্চিত।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলের হামলার লক্ষ্য খামেনির শাসনব্যবস্থা ধ্বংস করা?

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে