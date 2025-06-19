BPL probe drags on after 50 interviews in five months

The independent inquiry committee, set up by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in February to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in investigating suspicious activities during the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, will need another one-and-a-half to two months to finalise its report.

Former cricketer and committee member Shakil Kasem informed that they have already interviewed over 50 individuals, including players and others involved with the tournament.

"There are some suspicious activities in the betting market based on observations from foreign agencies, and we are looking into the matter," Kasem told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We are collecting a lot of information. It will take some more time. It's going to be a voluminous report.

"It will take around one-and-a-half to two months to submit our findings. We have spoken to over 50 people in different categories. Not all of them are cricketers -- there are others we've spoken to regarding the matter," he added.

Earlier reports suggested the ACU had identified eight matches as suspicious, potentially involving spot-fixing and match-fixing, based on anonymous tips and media reports. Ten players and four franchises were reportedly under observation.