BPL may shift to May window because of national elections

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council's new chairman Mahbub Anam on Thursday said that the upcoming BPL may be shifted from December-January window, depending on the upcoming general elections.

Mahbub suggested the change in schedules, a day after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed the Election Commission to complete national election preparations by December.

Mahbub added that they are now waiting for the government's decision before taking the next steps, with May being another available window to hold the BPL.

"BPL slot may change due to the elections. BPL [could be] before December, or another slot is being planned. We will take the next steps depending on the government's decision, and in this regard, May [window] is another option," Mahbub said during a media brief on Thursday while an emergency board meeting was ongoing.

The BCB also announced the Expression of Interest (EOI) for appointment of a sports marketing consultancy firm on Thursday. Asked on what kind of consultancy firm they are seeking, Mahbub informed that priority will be given to those who have conducted international T20 leagues in the past.

"Agency with experience of organising international T20 leagues and have skilled officials will be appointed. In the past, responsibility was given to inexperienced companies, which harmed BCB, so experienced ones will be prioritised," he added.